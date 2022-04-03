Seinfeld & Toy Story Star Estelle Harris Passes Away At 93

Estelle Harris, the actress best known for her roles as George Constanza’s mother on Seinfeld and as Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise, has died. She was 93 years old.

Her son Glen Harris told Deadline that she passed away from natural causes in Palm Desert, California, on Saturday evening just weeks before her 94th birthday. He said in a statement:

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 pm. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

In case you didn’t know, Estelle also had a recurring role as Muriel on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, plus parts in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Futurama, iCarly, Phil of the Future, Kim Possible, The Proud Family, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Wild Thornberrys, Star Trek: Voyager, Night Court, and more.

After the news of her passing made headlines, Jason Alexander, who portrayed her on-screen son George on Seinfeld, paid tribute to the comedian on Twitter, writing:

“One of my favorite people has passed – my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris.”

She is survived by her three children, three grandsons, and a great-grandson. We are keeping her family in our thoughts during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Estelle…

