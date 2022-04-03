Saturday Night Live ROASTS Will Smith Over Oscars Slap! Highlights HERE!

Saturday Night Live came back from its hiatus with a bang (and a slap)!

The sketch comedy show’s latest episode saw comedian Jerrod Carmichael take the helm as host and rapper Gunna serve as the musical guest over the weekend. And of course, SNL could not help but absolutely roast Will Smith for infamously slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars stage several times on the episode, from the cold open and opening monologue to the “Weekend Update” and a hilarious sketch.

Kicking off the night, the show began with a Fox and Friends parody that included a call from James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump, whom the co-hosts asked if he had seen the slap. And his answer? Well, he just kept on referring to Will as his 2005 romantic comedy Hitch:

“You know, I did see slap. I enjoyed slap. I was very impressed by Hitch. Quite an arm on Hitch. I always knew Hitch had an arm… It’s But it’s a sad night for Hitch too. That kind of behavior is not going to help Kevin James get a date with Allegra Cole, I’ll tell you that.”

Yikes! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Following the cold open, Jerrod stepped onto the Studio 8H stage for his debut monologue and devoted most of it to mocking the drama. And let’s just say, he made it clear that he was sick and tired of the endless discourse that has popped up in its wake. Without ever mentioning Will, Chris, or the word “slap,” the 34-year-old actor said:

“I’m not gonna talk about it … I kept talking about it, you can’t make me talk about it. Do you want to talk about it? Aren’t you sick of talking about it? This is going to really blow your minds. Can you believe that it’s been six days? Six days! This happened a week ago,” he explained. “Doesn’t it feel like it happened years ago? Like doesn’t it feel like it happened when we were all in high school? Like it feels like it happened between Jamiroquai and 9/11. A long, long time ago. It happened on Sunday. Sunday! It’s Saturday, bro.”

While Jerrod initially decided not to talk about the whole thing, SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels asked him to discuss it as “the nation needs to heal.” Watch his hilarious debut monologue (below):

As we mentioned before, the jokes over the slap didn’t end there! During the “Weekend Update” segment, hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost did NOT hold back, completely tearing into the 53-year-old for smacking Chris. Colin, who is married to Scarlett Johansson, joked that Will set “a terrible precedent for having to defend your wife at award shows.” He also likened the viral moment to Janet Jackson’s infamous wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl, saying:

“I think we should just acknowledge that that is one of the craziest things we will ever see in our lives. It’s truly like the Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction, but if Janet’s nipple slapped Timberlake.”

Meanwhile, Michael had a lot of feelings on the matter, saying he was tired of “people putting their own insecurities on our joke intentions”:

“During his acceptance speech, Will Smith said, ‘Love will make you do crazy things. You know what else makes you do crazy things? Crazy! But I understand where Will’s coming from. I mean, you can’t expect him to sit there and watch another man jump all over his wife… without signing an NDA. Can we stop pretending everybody knew Jada had alopecia? As much as we heard about Jada and Will’s personal lives, you can’t expect us to retain everything. It’s like Kanye saying, ‘Don’t act like y’all didn’t know I had psoriasis.’ Just selfishly as a comedian I’m tired of people putting their insecurities on our joke intention.”

Colin and Michael also brought on a guest to the “Weekend Update” to weigh in on the situation at one point, this time being Kenan Thompson as OJ Simpson. See what he had to say about the matter and more (below):

And of course, SNL had to have an entire sketch dedicated to parodying the actual slap incident! In the skit, Jerrod played a seat filler who managed to get a seat next to Chris Redd‘s Will at this year’s Oscars. At first, he had been very excited to be near a big celeb like Will. However, Chris then joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, and you know what happens next…

When Redd returns to his seat, he tries to make polite conversation with Jerrod all while yelling up at Chris to keep his wife’s “name out your f**king mouth” over and over. Check it out below:

In between all of the Will Smith content, Gunna hopped onto the stage to perform Banking On Me and Pushin P – with special guest Future. Watch the performances (below):

What did you think of SNL’s coverage of the infamous Oscars slap, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments! And if you missed last night’s episode, you can ch-ch-check out the rest of the hilarious sketches (below):

