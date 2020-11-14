Eva Mendes Shocks Fans With TERRIFYING Photo Of Beauty Procedure!

We know beauty is pain, but this may be a bridge too far for us!

Eva Mendes may be on an extended hiatus from Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean she’s not still keeping it glam. The Hitch star shared a photo to Instagram of a VERY unusual-looking procedure, and it raised some eyebrows — to say the least.

Related: Eva Mendes ‘Never Wanted’ Kids Before Falling For Ryan Gosling!

The 46-year-old captioned the shot:

“Oye! @marianalvergara has finally opened her own @beautyvillavergara ! This spa-home away from home is incredible! No office with bad fluorescent lighting. No sterile office vibe. This is my go to for all things beauty. A home where you can relax while being tortured by the best of the best. This is my happy place! Here I am getting some Mono-Threads. Ayyyy Dios! I’ll update you with results if you care. So excited to support her as a skilled beauty technician opening her own Latina owned business! Pa’lante reina! ❤”

Now check out the pic (below):

Freaky!

What in the EFF is happening?? How far in are those going? Are those scars on her neck from needles, too?? Are those Twizzlers or Red Vines?? So many questions…

Related: Harry Styles Makes History With Gender-Fluid Vogue Cover & Profile!

We weren’t the only ones who were, um, taken aback by the alarming-looking procedure. Followers also expressed their shock and dismay at the actress’s neck needles. Comments included:

“WTF?! YIKES!!! ” “HELL NAH GIRL‼️‼️‼️ THIS LOOKS SO CRAZY I hope ur ok …. I’m shook” “Hell goin on here” “Oh my ! I almost past [sic] out” “I’m in pain just looking at this picture! “

According to Beauty Villa Vergara’s IG page, mono-threads “activate collagen synthesis which produces a gradual skin thickening, skin tightening and rejuvenation effect.” Mendes’ dermatologist, Dr. Marina Vergara, told People:

“The procedure is minimally invasive and patients usually have mild discomfort. I use numbing cream before placing them. … It provides immediate results, but even better results are seen after three months as your body produces collagen. These threads will start to dissolve within six to nine months, but due to the collagen and elastin stimulation the effect will last up to eighteen months.”

She added:

“They can go in the cheeks, nasolabial folds, jawline, marionette lines, décolleté, arms, thighs, knees or abdomen. Basically, anywhere collagen stimulation is intended.”

Oof… well, we can see the appeal of Eva-level results, but not sure this will make it on the top of our list for spa day!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Would you go for the mono-threads? Or would you leave this procedure to the torture chamber? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Eva Mendes/Instagram & WENN]