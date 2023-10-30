Matthew Perry's Final Instagram Post Is So Eerie!

Oof. Looking back now, Matthew Perry‘s final Instagram post is incredibly eerie.

The Friends alum tragically passed away on Saturday after an apparent cardiac arrest. Per TMZ, when first responders rushed to his home in Los Angeles after getting a call from his assistant, they found him unresponsive in his jacuzzi. He had been playing pickleball earlier in the day, and it’s believed he suffered some kind of medical emergency while he was alone in the water. And this, sadly, is where he was sitting when he posted his final social media upload.

Exactly one week ago, the 54-year-old shared a snapshot of himself enjoying an evening dip in his jacuzzi, which at the time was lit up with purple lighting. He wore headphones as he looked out at the moonlit skyline. The 17 Again alum captioned the pic:

“Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman”

Whoa.

Related: Aaron Carter’s 1-Year-Old Son Sues Doctors & Pharmacies For Wrongful Death

Take a look (below):

Fans have now flooded the post’s comment section with their condolences and farewell messages for the star. So, so sad.

Interestingly, just one day before this post, Matthew was seen out to dinner in El Lay with a friend, and they both appeared to be in good spirits. It’s just so heartbreaking how much can change in a matter of days. Sending lots of love to those mourning this untimely loss.

[Image via The View/YouTube]