Hayden Panettiere 'Is Okay' Following Intense Brawl Outside Bar -- That Started Over 'A Poor Tip'?!

Good news: Hayden Panettiere is “okay” after she and her boyfriend Brian Hickerson were caught on camera engaging in a fight outside of a Los Angeles restaurant.

On Thursday night, the on-again, off-again couple were spotted outside of Sunset Marquis getting into a confrontation with another group of bar patrons, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ. Things quickly intensified as Brian and other individuals struck up a brawl in the middle of the street. While trying to diffuse the situation, the Nashville alum was also dragged into the middle of the fight and seemingly got hit in the face!

A representative for Hayden has now come out of the woodwork to share some insight into what happened. Speaking to People on Friday, they explained:

“While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis, Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip.”

Wow — a “poor tip” started this whole thing? It must have been really low if they both got so offended! The rep then claimed that the other party was the one to instigate the physical fight, adding:

“That same individual, along with the group he was with, began badgering and shoving Brian, at which point security pushed everyone outside. Brian was attacked by the group, as was Hayden, who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation.”

After things came to a head outside the restaurant, the 32-year-old actress was forced back inside and was therefore unable to give a statement to the police, the insider noted:

“Hayden was refused the opportunity to provide a statement to the police as she was escorted back inside. She is okay.”

Hmm. TMZ previously reported that law enforcement arrived on the scene after everyone had left and that no report was filed, so Hayden may not have had a chance to share her side of the story whether or not she wanted to.

We’re very glad to know that she is fine, though!

Brian has had a tough history with law enforcement as of late and a complicated past with Hayden, so this incident was especially concerning to see. As you may have noticed in the video (above), at one point in the altercation, the Heroes alum was heard yelling, “Brian, jail!” This could have served as a warning to her beau not to engage in the physical fight since he is currently on probation (and will be until 2025). This probation comes after he served time for domestic violence charges made by the performer. The couple began “reconnecting” in July after he was released from prison.

Hayden and Brian have yet to make personal statements about the situation, but we bet they are both decompressing from the ordeal. Thoughts?

