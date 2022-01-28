Ezra Miller Sends Cryptic Threat To The KKK In New Video Message: 'You Know What I’m Talking About'

Ezra Miller has something to say to the Ku Klux Klan.

The Flash star. who is from New Jersey, took to Instagram Thursday night to deliver a message specifically to “the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan” in a selfie style video.

From there, it got a bit confusing. The actor went on to say:

“Hello, first of all. How are y’all doing? It’s me. Look, if y’all wanna die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns, OK? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now — and you know what I’m talking about — and then, you know, we’ll do it for you if that’s really what you want. OK, talk to you soon, OK? Byeee!”

It’s unclear what exactly made the star post the message in the first place — whether Ezra has specific beef with this particular chapter or he’s just calling out their disgusting views in general — but it’s safe to say Miller’s not kidding around!

Watch the clip (below):

His caption reads:

“Please disseminate (gross!) this video to all those whom it may concern. This is not a joke and even though I do recognize myself to be a clown please trust me and take this seriously. Let’s save some live now ok babies? Love you like whoa”

We’ll keep you updated should more details come out.

