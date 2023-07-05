How RHOBH Will Cover Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Marriage Drama!

Prepare yourselves for this upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because Bravo fans are apparently getting all the juicy details into Kyle Richards and Mauricio Unmasky’s relationship drama!

As you know by now, it came out on Monday that the pair had separated after 27 years together. The news came as a complete shock! Well, we should say a surprise to everyone except medium Allison Dubois, who predicted the split during season 1 of the reality series! But her predictions may not have been so accurate… for now, at least. Because after the breakup news, Kyle and Mauricio shut down the divorce rumors – although they confessed to having a “rough year” in their relationship. In fact, they called it the “most challenging” year of their whole marriage.

Related: Kathy Hilton & Bethenny Frankel’s Very Different Reactions To Kyle’s Marriage Troubles!

But they’ve continued to put on a united front since the breakup rumors. So now, everyone just wants to know one thing: what the hell is actually going on between Kyle and Mauricio?! Well, we’re in luck! According to The U.S. Sun on Tuesday, we are getting some answers about the longtime couple’s marriage troubles in the new season of RHOBH! A source revealed to the outlet that their relationship was a hot topic amongst their cast members, and many of them discussed all of the split speculation on camera:

“Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage problems are discussed on the show this upcoming season. It was impossible to ignore everything that was happening with Kyle, privately and publicly. The cast talks about all the fan speculation of a split that began months ago on social media.”

Earlier this year, people started wondering whether there was trouble in paradise for Kyle and Mauricio when she was spotted without her wedding ring. The Halloween star fueled rumors when she never liked his tribute to her for Valentine’s Day. A month later, fans noticed that the real estate agent did not attend their daughter’s birthday party — adding to their speculation that something was going on with their marriage. There were a lot of whispers online, so the ladies of RHOBH had a lot to talk about during filming!

And before anyone thinks cameras are picking up again to film this recent debacle, we hate to disappoint you, but this is no scandoval situation! Season 13 of RHOBH has finished filming. An exact premiere date for the show is unknown, but it is believed to be airing sometime this fall. So sadly, we still have some time before we can get some insight into what’s been going on with Kyle and Mauricio.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you plan on watching the new season of RHOBH to see the drama play out? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via WENN/Avalon, Bravo/YouTube]