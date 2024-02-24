Missing 3-Year-Old's Mother Arrested -- And Police Are Now Searching Landfills & Rivers...

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The search for a missing 3-year-old boy has taken a dark turn as police have now started looking in landfills and rivers.

Early Tuesday morning the caretaker of Elijah Vue called police and reported the young boy missing. He was last seen around 8 a.m. in his home in Two Rivers, Wisconsin. A lot of this case is being kept under wraps as it’s still an active investigation, and law enforcement hasn’t let much information slip out. But what we can tell it’s not looking good.

After being reported missing, the boy’s mother Katrina Baur and a man who lived with them in their family home, Jesse Vang, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect. According to WBAY, Elijah’s uncle Orson Vue, suggested something “bad” could’ve “possibly happened”:

“We’re extremely worried, we’re all emotional at this point, at the moment. And we don’t want to think of the bad stuff that may have possibly happened to him and we’re hopeful.”

Oh no…

Even worse, while the two suspects were pleading for cash bonds after being arrested, the boy’s aunt Linda Vue asked that no bond be set — meaning they would be held so they didn’t try to escape. She said the boy’s mother and Vang were “prime suspects”:

“At this moment they are the prime suspects, so until we find the truth as to the whereabout of Elijah we want to make sure that these two are readily available for questioning.”

After this, Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre alleged in court on Friday that something was taking place in the family home, and the mother was well aware of it. The lawyer even claims it was on purpose:

“She intentionally sent that child for disciplinary reasons for more than a week to the residence. She was aware of the tactics used and the lack of care provided. This was an intentional thing by her. And, on at least two occasions, during the interviews she has provided false information on her whereabout during the past week.”

Both suspects were awarded a cash bond in the end, with Baur’s set at $15,000 and Vang’s at $20,000. They’re both due back in court on Monday. Meanwhile, the Two Rivers Police Department are working tirelessly to explore every possible outcome in hopes of finding the boy. Sadly, though, according to their Facebook page, this is looking more and more like a recovery instead of a rescue:

“You may have seen officers searching areas such as local rivers and landfills, and that is correct. We will leave no stone unturned. You will continue to see similar large-scale searches as we receive tips and continue our search for Elijah. For those of you who have shared information, thank you. As we learn more information we may recontact you for continued assistance.”

Heartbreaking. Read the full statement (below):

Anyone with information about the missing boy is being asked to contact the state tip line at 1-844-267-6648 or Two Rivers Police at 1-920-686-7200. We’re hoping Elijah is found safe and sound and returned home soon.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

