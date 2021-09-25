Gabby Petito’s Father Shares Details About His Daughter’s Funeral Arrangements

As people across the country mourn the death of Gabby Petito, her father has shared that a funeral service will be held for his beloved daughter over the weekend and is open to the public.

In a brief post on Twitter announcing the funeral details for the 22-year-old, Joseph Petito thanked everyone for all of the “support and love” they’ve shown his family since Gabby was reported missing a couple of weeks ago and later found dead. According to Joseph, her service will be held on Sunday at the Moloney Holbrook Funeral Home in Long Island, New York, and it will only be open to the public between 12 pm and 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, he also requested that donations be made to the future Gabby Petito Foundation through the Johnny Mac Foundation. Take a look at the posts (below):

Services for our sweet Gabby will be held at Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook on Sunday September 26th from 12pm-5pm. Thank to all for your suppprt and love. pic.twitter.com/rYB0wePoJh — joseph petito (@josephpetito) September 24, 2021

In lieu of flowers for the service, please send donations for the Future Gabby Petito Foundation through the Johnny Mac Foundation at https://t.co/LuZ4fILZY0 or https://t.co/4jn0zukyIb We Thank you for all the support???????????? pic.twitter.com/MWGx2BGHmQ — joseph petito (@josephpetito) September 24, 2021

Meanwhile, residents of Gabby’s hometown of Blue Point have already begun honoring her memory by holding a candle vigil on Friday night. Hundreds of people reportedly stood at the ends of their driveways and lit lanterns — which were purchased at the Blue Point Nature Preserve for a $20 donation to help the Petito family cover funeral and other costs. Speaking with News 12 Long Island, Noreen Gibbens, who considers herself the YouTuber’s second grandmother, touched on how much of a “shining star” Gabby had been in the world, expressing:

“It’s beyond amazing. It’s just in life — Gabby was a bright shining star. And now in her death she is the brightest star.”

Neighbor Jennifer Horton also commented on how heartbroken the community after everything, saying:

“When the community loses one, we all do. So just remember the great life she had. Losing her so young and just to really celebrate her life.”

Take a look at some of the tributes from the Blue Point community (below):

An area reserved for a memorial for Gabby Petito has been created. On Tuesday, the FBI officially stated that she was a victim of homicide and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie is still missing. Here is the latest on the case: https://t.co/25rwbBgDsg pic.twitter.com/nLF3o9uML2 — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) September 22, 2021

As we previously reported, investigators are still searching for her fiancé Brian Laundrie who has only been named a person of interest in the case at this time and went missing after taking off on a hike in the Carlton Reserve on September 14. However, an arrest warrant was issued for the 23-year-old this week on allegations of using an unauthorized debit card that presumably belonged to Gabby.

We will keep you posted on any new information that arises from the FBI’s manhunt for Laundrie. In the meantime, though, our hearts continue to go out to the Petito family during this difficult time.

