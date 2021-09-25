Michael K. Williams’ cause of death has been confirmed.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the New York City medical examiner revealed on Friday that the late actor died from an accidental drug overdose after ingesting a deadly mix of heroin and cocaine laced with fentanyl. As you may recall, he was found dead at his Brooklyn penthouse by his nephew on September 6, and drug paraphernalia reportedly was found in the apartment. His longtime representative, Marianna Shafran, announced his tragic passing in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time, saying:

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

As you may know, Williams, who is best known for his roles on The Wire and Lovecraft Country, was open about his mental health and struggles with addiction over the years. He previously told The New York Times in 2017 that while he sought treatment for substance abuse, he had relapsed multiple times during his career:

“Addiction doesn’t go away. It’s an everyday struggle for me, but I’m fighting.”

