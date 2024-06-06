Kim Kardashian Dragged For Wearing Iconic Janet Jackson Outfit After Marilyn Monroe Dress Fiasco!

Kim Kardashian is taking heat for wearing ANOTHER historical outfit! Guess she didn’t learn enough from the Marilyn Monroe disaster!

On Tuesday, the reality star outraged fans when she stepped out in the outfit Janet Jackson wore for her 1993 If music video. It features black boot-cut pants and a cropped black shirt with thin, white shells sewn on. She paired it with a matching shell necklace. Kimmy Kakes actually purchased the iconic look back in 2021 from Julien’s Auctions on Janet’s 55th birthday — for a whopping $25,000! And while she gained approval from the R&B artist herself, fans HATED seeing her in the ‘fit!

Despite being in her collection for several years now, this week marked the first time the American Horror Story star wore the piece in public, and it was for a fitting occasion. The 43-year-old attended Janet’s Palm Springs concert with her mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé. On Instagram, she showed off the two-piece before arriving at the show, teasing followers:

“Can you guys tell where I’m going tonight? I bet you will never guess.”

Ch-ch-check it out:

See more from her outing HERE! And here it is in the music video (below):

The mother of four was clearly happy about the reveal, but her followers weren’t! They took to social media to BASH her for the outfit, arguing:

“Buying historical pieces just for the kick of it, UGH!” “It’s weird that she’s always stuffing herself in people’s old clothes” “She’s so CRINGE.” “Anything to be closer to being a black woman is very on brand for Kim.” “Why the hell does she have a lot of the Jackson’s clothes? Why them??”

A loyal fan clapped back:

“Cause they’re fans and they can afford them!”

Someone else defended Kim, adding:

“Can’t get mad at somebody for buying something that was auctioned. Like it’s not they fault it’s up for sale”

Valid. It’s not like she stole this one from a museum!

As Perezcious readers know, this backlash is nothing new for Kim. She received just as much hate when she stepped out at The Met Gala in an old Marilyn Monroe gown, which she was later accused of ruining. The owner, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, denied the claims. Considering Kanye West‘s ex-wife is the now-owner of this If outfit, we guess she can do whatever she pleases. It helps that she had Janet’s stamp of approval, too. As mentioned, when the model shared that she’d purchased the garments, the singer said on socials:

“Thank u so much @kimkardashian I hope ‘IF’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me.”

At least Janet wasn’t mad! But do YOU think Kim should be wearing this instead of preserving it?! Or is the SKKN By Kim mogul taking things too far with this one, y’all?? Sound OFF with your thoughts on the matter down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Kim Kardashian/Instagram & Janet Jackson/YouTube]