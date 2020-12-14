FKA Twigs Publicly Responds To Sia's Claim That Shia LaBeouf 'Conned' Her Into An 'Adulterous Relationship'

FKA twigs and Sia are helping each other get through a tough time.

As you’ll recall, FKA twigs was the first to come out with it, filing a lawsuit against ex-BF Shia LaBeouf and publicly revealing that he’d been alarmingly abusive during their relationship. The 32-year-old singer then looked on like the rest of us as Sia responded by sharing her own disturbing allegations about the Holes alum.

Now, it’s apparent that the Sad Day performer and the Cheap Thrills songstress are finding solace in each other. It’s understandable, after all, as they can relate to at least a little bit about what the other one has allegedly gone through involving the one-time Even Stevens star.

This time around it’s FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, who is responding to the Chandelier singer. On Sunday afternoon, Barnett sent a pair of tweets to Sia reinforcing the pair’s “need to support each other” while calling her “an inspiration” and thanking “everyone for your love and solidarity.”

Here are the tweets (below):

i'm sorry @Sia this reinforces why i had to publicly share my experience. we need to support each other <3 https://t.co/0s5BJ9c7t3 — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) December 13, 2020

love you back @Sia you're an inspiration and thank you everyone for your love and solidarity <3 https://t.co/eqcf3OAsnM — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) December 13, 2020

Of course, Sia had previously reached out publicly to FKA twigs, calling her “courageous” — and the mutual respect and admiration continues here.

The support wasn’t kept solely between the two accusers and alleged victims, either. Also on Sunday, Matty Healy, FKA twigs’ boyfriend and lead singer of The 1975, shared his own admiration for his girlfriend. He posted a sweet Instagram snap showing her beautiful, smiling face and calling her a “legend,” an “icon,” and the “loml” (love of my life), as you can see:

Awww!

Heartwarming feelings of solidarity aside, though, these two women are withstanding a very public front with their serious allegations against LaBeouf.

As you’ll recall, the actor has previously claimed that “many of these allegations are not true,” and responded to a New York Times exposé about FKA twigs’ assertions and lawsuit with this statement, sent via email to the outlet:

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say. I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way.”

We can’t even imagine how difficult it was for both these women to come forward like this.

Sending all our love and support! And encouraged to see they have so much love and respect for each other!

