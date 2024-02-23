Flavor Flav Says Miley Cyrus SMACKED HIM IN THE FACE -- Because He Mistook Her For Gwen Stefani?!

There’s No Doubt that Flavor Flav learned his lesson after this!

The rapper was on Thursday’s episode of Bethenny Frankel‘s Just B podcast, and while chatting about Miley Cyrus, he revealed a WILD story about a time the singer slapped him because he mistook her for another pop star! He recalled how years ago, the 31-year-old had a similar haircut to that of Gwen Stefani. And apparently it left him a little confused when they were backstage together!

According to what Flav said, he actually ran up to Miley while excitedly shouting:

“Gwen Stefani! Gwen Stefani!”

Whoops!

He was probably talking about the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Awards when he and Miley were photographed together. Here’s a couple pics of the ladies from right around the same time (below):

We can definitely see where the mix-up would come in! They don’t look alike there, but they don’t look so wildly different as they do now.

The Flowers singer didn’t correct his mistake, though. She just went along with it! It wasn’t until after he walked away did one of his friends tell him that it was in fact the Disney alum he was speaking to and NOT the Just A Girl songstress. When he went back to apologize to Miley, though, apparently she gave him a smack right in the face:

“Miley Cyrus smacked Flavor Flav in the face and I said, ‘I won’t let it happen again.’ We laughed it off.”

Wild!! Such a Miley thing to do! LOLz!

But all’s well that ends well, because when they were reunited at the 2024 Grammys and the 64-year-old said of the moment:

“That girl lit up like a Christmas tree. Miley love herself some Flav.”

Aww!

The DJ even posted a HIGHlarious video on Instagram where Miley runs up to him saying:

“You know it’s me. I made it! You don’t think I’m Gwen Stefani anymore!”

In the caption, Flav cheekily wrote:

“My girl Gwen Stefani,,, I mean MILEY CYRUS give my girl her Flowers”

So sweet! And funny!! We love these two! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]