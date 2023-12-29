Florida Couple Freaks Out At Airport After Delayed Flight Keeps Them From Reuniting With Their Dogs! WATCH!

This couple really wanted to get home to their dogs…

A couple from Florida went viral this week after they were captured having a complete meltdown in the middle of an airport when they learned their flight was delayed, preventing them from going home to their dogs. According to TMZ, the incident happened at Charlotte Douglas Airport in North Carolina. Dustin Miller and his husband Anthony Thorne had learned their flight on American Airlines to Fort Lauderdale was held up. And Miller did not take the news well!

He began to make a massive scene in the airport. In fact, he even insinuated the airline delayed it on purpose to stop them from reuniting with their dogs, whose names are, now famously, Shelby and Dolly! Miller yelled to the other traveler waiting in the area at one point:

“They f**ked us over.”

In an effort to calm his husband down, Thorne repeatedly asked:

“You don’t care about the girls?”

But his efforts weren’t successful. It seemed to only enrage Miller more! He broke away from Thorne, shouting to the crowd:

“Hello, everybody! American Airlines f**ked us over.”

Once again, Thorne attempted to calm him down, this time repeating the names of their dogs:

“You don’t care about the girls? Shelby and Dolly. Shelby and Dolly. Shelby and Dolly, remember them. I’m just trying to get home to the girls.”

When a woman in a wheelchair reportedly asked the couple to leave, all hell broke loose. Miller went off, telling her to:

“F**k off, bitch! F**k off, bitch!”

Jeez!! What a nightmare situation for everyone at that airport! Watch the entire video (below):

