13 Reasons Why Alum Tommy Dorfman SLAMS Delta Air Lines Employees For 'Intentionally' Misgendering Her!

Tommy Dorfman got into it with a couple Delta Air Lines employees while trying to travel over the holidays.

In since-deleted TikTok videos shared earlier this week, the trans actress who is most known for her role in 13 Reasons Why, accused Delta staffers of “intentionally” misgendering her at NYC’s LaGuardia Airport. In the clips, it’s unclear what the performer and two employees at the gate were initially arguing about, but one staff member can be heard calling the Love in the Time of Corona lead “she” before switching to “he” pronouns.

Hitting back at the “human rights violation,” Tommy pointed out:

“You just misgendered me again. Multiple times. Both of you have.”

The worker then replied:

“It wasn’t intentional, but if you want to take it personal, that’s also OK.”

As the 31-year-old, who came out as trans in 2021, continued to voice frustration over the interaction, the worker started to get a little heated, claiming she was using a “condescending” tone, adding:

“If you want to continue, I’ll have Port Authority escort you out of the building right this moment if you want to play that game with me. Would you like to continue three days before Christmas? I really don’t mind.”

In the caption of her post, which was removed on Wednesday morning, the Love, Victor alum said the male agent was named Tristan and “he was fine with” her posting the footage, per Page Six. She didn’t publicly name the female employee who also allegedly misgendered her, but explained more of the situation in the caption, writing:

“when you try to advocate for yourself at @delta and are met woth [sic] even more transpbobia [sic] and threats of being arrested at laguardia. didnt realize it was condescending to flag a human rights violation after another employee misgendered me incessantly.”

Delta has already started investigating the situation. In a statement to Newsweek, the airline said it was “aware of the video and looking into the matter, including reaching out to our customer to understand more about what occurred.” It’s unclear what, if any, resolution has been met. Tommy has yet to comment further on the upsetting ordeal. You can see a copy of the deleted TikToks (below):

