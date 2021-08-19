Spartacus Actor Frankie Mossman Dead At Just 33 Years Old

So young…

Actor Francis “Frankie” Mossman passed away on Saturday. The New Zealand TV actor was just 33 years old. Unfortunately this shocking news has no explanation yet — no cause of death has been revealed.

His agency, Kathryn Rawlings & Associates, confirmed his passing. They made the heartbreaking reveal to E! News, sharing in a statement:

“It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Francis Mossman. Francis has been part of the KR Actors whānau for many years and was well-loved in the industry and by his peers. Always a ray of light and a well of positivity and fun, Francis will be greatly missed. Our hearts reach out to Francis and his family during this unimaginably difficult time.”

For those unfamiliar, “whānau” is the Māori word for “extended family.”

Frankie was most known for his role as Vitus on Starz‘s Spartacus series in 2012, but he also notably appeared on New Zealand soap Shortland Street and The Horizon.

The late star’s brothers, Laurence and Jeremy Mossman, have set up a GoFundMe to help with costs in transporting Frankie’s body back to New Zealand. The page states:

“Francis’ mother’s final wish is to see her son one last time before he is laid to rest. With your help and generosity, we want to make this happen for her. The money raised here will contribute towards bringing Francis back to NZ and the funeral costs… Francis was an energetic force and much-loved brother and son. He was a well-respected member of the acting community and found a supportive and endearing family community in Sydney. His smile and energetic presence will be sorely missed by those lucky enough to have known him.”

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. We are so sorry to hear about this loss.

