G-Eazy Finally Opens Up About Dating Ashley Benson: ‘She’s A Special One’

G-Eazy isn’t keeping his relationship with Ashley Benson under wraps any longer!

The rapper and the Pretty Little Liars alum have been linked for several months following her split from longtime GF Cara Delevingne. However, G-Eazy — real name Gerald Earl Gillum — hasn’t exactly been shouting their love from the rooftops.

But in a new chat with ET‘s Katie Krause (along with musical collaborator blackbear), the artist broke his silence — and spoke quite highly of his new girlfriend.

The 31-year-old gushed:

“She’s an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces. She’s a special one.”

Awww!

But he’s not just a man in love — he’s also speaking as a musican! On gurl’s musical talents he waxed rather lyrical as well:

“Obviously, she’s a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that’s very innate to her given that’s not her first job or what she’s known for. It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn’t get to see as often.”

Aww, cute!!

Not only does Ash have a great singing voice, but she also has a knack for songwriting! The No Limit artist revealed he and Miz Benson have written songs together, though he’s not sure if their original tracks have a home on his upcoming album:

“They sound like what they sound like. And they’re in my studio and, you know, maybe one day they’ll see the light of day, we’ll see.”

Though he didn’t dive into what the songs are about, the Oakland-born rapper won’t be straying from discussing matters of the heart in his new project, hinting at tracks on “heartbreak,” possibly regarding ex-GF Halsey:

“I’ve experienced love in my life. I’ve experienced heartbreak in my life and caused heartbreak in my life and received heartbreak in my life. The power of music is to express and capture the human experience. We live and we experience things. Music for us is an outlet, a way to channel the things we go through and put into a tangible forum.”

However, he doesn’t want to make things “too autobiographical” — preferring to keep some things on the private side to keep them safe:

“Even if you’re in love and sometimes you just want to preserve and protect somebody. … Just keeping some of that protected.”

The relationship must be pretty important to him to ban writing songs about it!

As for that love with Ashley… he seems to see things continuing down a serious path! blackbear, real name is Matthew Tyler Musto, recently became a first-time dad, which G-Eazy noted is “exciting” — and possibly even in his own future:

“We shall see. You can’t fast forward the movie. You gotta watch it the whole way through.”

Will this quarantine couple make it through 2020?! Your guess is as good as ours! Sound off (below) in the comments with your take!

