Country Singer Gabby Barrett Refuses To Do 'Intimate' Duets -- To Avoid Making Husband 'Uncomfortable'

Gabby Barrett puts her man before her career.

The country singer has a LOT of respect for her husband, fellow musician Cade Foehner. So much so that she actually refuses to do “intimate” duets with other artists to avoid making him uncomfortable! During Monday’s episode of the Unexpected with Hannah Love podcast, the American Idol alum revealed she’s passed on some major duet opportunities in order to stay respectful of her man. She explained:

“There’s been large song opportunities that have come in for me to duet on or be a part of, and something between myself and my husband, I respect him a ton, and I listen to what he has to say, and I think he deserves that. The Bible talks about us doing that for our husbands.”

Wow! If prioritizing her husband THAT much works for their marriage, then more power to ‘em, right? We just hope she gives herself as much thought as it sounds like she does Cade!

Related: Keke Palmer’s Ex Darius Jackson Says He’s ‘Saving’ Himself By Getting Baptized — Amid Abuse Allegations!

She explained “there’s been songs that are just not appropriate to sing, wording-wise,” and that when you “accept a song,” you accept the “obligations” that come along with it:

“You could sing it on awards shows together, you might be doing interviews together. What does that look like on the stage? What does that dynamic look like if I’m singing with another man? Is that gonna make my husband uncomfortable? Probably.”

This is totally reminding us of You’s Penn Badgley trying to avoid shooting intimate scenes to be conscientious of his girlfriend Domino Kirke. Is this a new trend we should expect to see more of in younger performers?

And are they right?? Do these performances blur the lines sometimes? We’ve certainly seen our share of co-stars hooking up! Hmm…

The 23-year-old continued:

“I respect him and love him so much that I am not going to jeopardize my marriage to do a duet with somebody. I care about this a lot more and I pray and hope and know that God will bless my efforts in trying to keep my marriage straight and not just for a duet or whatever it is.”

She didn’t make it clear if this is something Cade has specifically asked of her, or if it’s more just a rule of thumb she’s adopted on her own. Maybe he wasn’t a fan of her collab with Charlie Puth??

One thing we do know, thought, is she clearly draws a lot of her moral values from religion! On the topic, she explained that God helps her to be “firm” in her decisions despite people in the industry telling her she’s “ruining her career” by being so openly religious. (They know she’s a country singer, right?? LOLz!) She said:

“I treasure a Godly marriage over anything the world could offer.”

Watch the entire interview (below):

Gabby and Cade met on American Idol in 2018, with her ending season 16 in third, and him just behind her in fourth. The two share daughter Baylah May, 2, and son Augustine Boon, 14 months, and she’s currently pregnant with their third child.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Do U think duets are disrespectful to relationships? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Gabby Barrett/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]