Police WERE Told Brian Laundrie Hit Gabby Petito -- Audio Proof Released!

As the search for Brian Laundrie stretches on well into its second week, frustrations only continue to grow.

Obviously there’s fury at the hiker for whatever involvement he had in the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. But we’re talking about the public’s understandable disappointment with how police handled aspects of the case early on.

It’s still unclear to most of us how police in Florida let a person of interest who was a high flight risk slip away from his home and into the swamp (or wherever else he went). But even earlier, the cops in Moab, Utah, had him in their grip and let him go. And by earlier, we mean before poor Gabby was killed.

If you’ve been following the case, you know police pulled over the couple during their cross-country road trip after getting a call about a possible domestic dispute.

After having discussions with Brian and a clearly distraught Gabby, the Moab, Utah police listened to their story of her freaking out and hitting him and chalked the whole incident up as “disorderly conduct” and a “mental health crisis,” separating the couple temporarily to cool off but ultimately sending them on their way.

That would be problematic enough given that the YouTuber ended up dead just two weeks later. But there’s also the issue that the story police accepted at the scene directly contradicted what the eyewitness claimed in that initial 911 call. We heard later the concerned caller explicitly told the dispatcher that he saw the man hitting the woman. That’s why he called. A major difference from her frustratedly punching him in the arm. And police didn’t seem to take that into account, letting an accused domestic abuser leave with his alleged victim, driving off into a fateful future.

We aren’t the only ones who aren’t satisfied with the public servants’ decisions that day. An investigation has been opened into the cops’ actions — and it means we’re learning even more.

Thanks to audio recordings, we now know that information about the witness seeing Brian hit Gabby was relayed to the officers at the scene! In the tapes, the dispatcher tells police:

“RP [reporting party] states a male hit a female… Domestic. He got into a white Ford Transit van. Has a black ladder on the back. Florida plate.”

Not only that, the Grand County dispatcher REPEATS the information:

“The female who got hit, they both — the male and the female — both got into the van and headed north.”

And yet they still took the word of the accused abuser and the woman trapped in a van with him? Does that make any sense to YOU??

