Chrissy Teigen Celebrates New Sober Milestone After Some Wine 'Hiccups'

Chrissy Teigen has lots to celebrate!

The Cravings cookbook author marked a huge milestone in her sobriety journey: being 70 days sober! That’s 10 whole weeks without reaching for a drink, and it’s safe to say, the model is so proud of herself! On Sunday, the momma of two uploaded a screenshot of a tracking app that showed off her “sober streak.” In the caption, Teigen cheered:

“10 weeks woopwoop!!!!”

Amazing!!

So many celebs hit up her comments section to send a congratulatory message, including Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who responded with heart emojis, and Kyle Richards, who posted a clapping hands emoji. Ch-ch-check out everything fans and famous friends had to say (below)!

This is a huge win for anyone looking to get sober, but especially for the Chrissy’s Court alum who previously admitted she’s suffered some “hiccups in the road.” Earlier in the month while celebrating her “longest streak yet” (which amounted to 50 days), the former Lip Sync Battle host revealed:

“It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road.”

Hey, no judgment. Just makes this streak that much more special!

John Legend’s wife also got candid about how she views her relationships with alcohol now that she’s taken a break from it, adding at the time:

“This is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night.”

Great to know she’s already learned so much about herself in the process! While there may come a day when she feels more confident to drink “responsibly,” for now she’s looking to stay sober to improve her mental health.

As Perezcious readers know, the 35-year-old first revealed she was four weeks without a drink in December, months after suffering a devastating pregnancy loss. At the time, she admitted she was “done with making an ass of myself in front of people.” Wanting to focus on her overall quality of life, the foodie is now forcing herself to process the death of her third child Jack without the help of “alcohol to numb it away.” She reflected in August:

“I don’t really feel like I fully processed Jack and now that I don’t have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just… there, waiting to be acknowledged. I guess what I’m saying here is life is so f**king complicated.”

All the more reason to celebrate making it through 70 days sober! Congrats, Chrissy!

