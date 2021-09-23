Gabby Petito Told Her BFF That Brian Laundrie Would Sometimes ‘Hear Voices’

It is no secret at this point that the seemingly perfect relationship between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie was anything but a dream, as friends and more have come forward to describe their “toxic” romance since the beginning of the investigation.

Recently, however, even more chilling details were revealed by Gabby’s best friend, who claims he experienced “episodes” in which he would hear voices and lose sleep.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, Rose Davis described the 23-year-old person of interest as often having controlling and manipulative moments, recalling an instance in which he stole his fiancée’s ID to stop her from going out to bars. Ugh. And that controlling nonsense wasn’t even close to the biggest red flag:

“He’s got these jealousy issues, and he struggles from what Gabby called these ‘episodes,’ where he would hear things and hear voices and wouldn’t sleep.”

Whoa!

That was apparently just as scary for Gabby as it sounds. These moments were sometimes so bad that Gabby would hide out at her pal’s home to get away:

“Gabby had to stay at my house a bunch of times because she just needed a breather and didn’t want to go home to him.”

Okay, this truly makes us look at the bodycam footage of police pulling them over for a potential domestic violence dispute in a whole other light. How can we not wonder if Brian was having one of his “episodes” that day? Or the day she disappeared??

While the pair never fought in front of Rose, she says she always knew after they had argued. In the first year of their friendship, she claimed that Gabby spent somewhere between 7 and 10 nights at her house after they came to blows:

“I do believe that their relationship as they kept going on was getting more problematic. It just seemed like there was more and more arguments. Everything she did, I feel like he thought was wrong.”

But that’s not all. When the two friends tried sharing their locations on their phones just “in case we got lost,” Laundrie had forced Gabby to end it. Very suspicious in retrospect!

His controlling nature was to the point where Rose believed he became jealous of her and Gabby’s friendship and tried to keep them away:

“Brian has a jealousy issue. I’m her only friend in Florida to my knowledge and that’s not because she can’t make friends, he just didn’t want her to have friends. He was always worried she was going to leave him. It was a constant thing to try to get us to stop hanging out.”

He “didn’t want her to have friends”?? Oh man, if that isn’t an emotionally abusive relationship, we don’t know what is.

The last time Davis spoke to Petito was in early August when they planned on meeting up in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming for her birthday on August 29. However, she never went after never hearing back from Gabby. And when Brian returned home from their cross-country road trip on September 1 without Gabby, and she was later reported missing by her mother, Davis couldn’t help but wonder if he had snapped:

“When I saw that Brian was back from the trip, that was the first thing that popped into my mind — that Brian had one of his episodes — and I was just hoping he didn’t have a snapping moment.”

And as we all know, things came to a heartbreaking conclusion. Gabby’s body was found in Wyoming, and her death was later ruled a homicide. Authorities are also searching for Laundrie, who went missing last week and has been named a person of interest in the case.

Wow…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

