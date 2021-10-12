Gabby Petito's Cause Of Death Finally Revealed

There is still so much we don’t know about the death of Gabby Petito — and perhaps a lot we’ll never know if her boyfriend is never brought in to answer questions about it.

After the missing YouTuber‘s body was found on September 19, we learned pretty quickly the manner of death was indeed a homicide. If we’re being honest, it’s probably what everyone assumed after Brian Laundrie, presumably the last person to see her alive, refused to help with the search and then fled.

At the time, however, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue did not reveal the cause of death. We don’t know why it’s taken so long, but on Tuesday, Dr. Blue finally called a press conference to give out that crucial information. The cause?

Death by strangulation.

She was strangled. So for anyone who thought this was going to turn out to be some kind of an accident, seems like you can forget about that.

The coroner said the reason it took so long to get the autopsy completed is because of how thorough it was: they employed a full body CAT scan, a toxicology report, a forensic pathologist, a forensic anthropologist, and even a forensic entomologist. Unfortunately most of their findings could not be made public.

Dr. Blue did say that while no exact date of death could be determined for Gabby’s death certificate, they were able to narrow it down enough to say she died approximately three to four weeks before she was found — that means somewhere between August 22 and August 29.

As you may know, Gabby’s final message to her family was sent on August 27, though her mother said the text felt “odd” and didn’t make any sense, referring to her late grandfather by his first name. That was also the last time anyone is known to have seen her alive, when she apologized for her boyfriend’s behavior after he got into a fight with the employees at a Wyoming diner.

There were obviously a lot more questions for the coroner — many about evidence of Brian Laundrie’s involvement.

However, Dr. Blue made clear he was not allowed to release any more information about the state of the body when it was found, whether it was buried, etc, or any other evidence found at the scene. See the full press conference (below):

