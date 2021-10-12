Jessica & Ashlee Simpson Make The Most STUNNING Bridesmaids At Friend’s Wedding -- Look!

Whoever said bridesmaid dresses were ugly never met the Simpson sisters!

Over the weekend, Jessica and Ashlee Simpson attended their bestie Lauren Harrison’s big day while slaying in gorgeous dresses covered in “feathers and rhinestones.”

Standing next to the bride (also the Director of Design and Product for the Jessica Simpson Collection), it appears each bridesmaid got to design their own dress for the event. For Jessica, that meant a tight-fitting gold gown paired with diamond jewelry. Ashlee, on the other hand, rocked a silver dress with feathered sleeves.

Ch-ch-check out their winning wedding attire (below)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Harrison (@lolo_harrison_)

They all look AH-mazing!!

The girls’ momma, Tina Simpson, also joined in on the festivities. While posing on the dance floor, she was spotted in an animal print jacket and green fridge dress. See more photos from the memorable night:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Sykora Hetherington (@kathryn_hetherington)

What a beautiful wedding! Congrats to the married couple!

