Gabby Petito's Father Joins Search For Mother-Of-5 Who's Been Missing For Weeks

Gabby Petito’s father continues to use his platform to fight the good fight.

This week, Joe Petito took to Twitter to join the efforts to find a New York mother-of-five who went missing weeks ago.

According to reports, Melissa Molinari was last seen on November 21 when she left her vehicle at her Centereach home off of Lolly Lane. She is described as a white female, 38 years old, who stands 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes, and has no known medical issues.

Police started investigating after a friend reported her missing, but officials declined to say if Molinari’s disappearance was suspicious. Anyone with information about Molinari’s whereabouts should contact Suffolk County Sixth Precinct at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

Related: Brian Laundrie’s Parents Seen Retracing Their Steps Where His Remains Were Found

For his part, Joe is hoping to drum up more awareness on the case. Sharing Molinari’s information on his page, he wrote:

“#twitter, you are all amazing. Thank you for all you do to help. Please help find #MelissaMolinari. Last seen 11/21/2021 at 45 Lilly Ln Centereach, NY. Please help bring her home safe. #MissingPerson #TogetherWeCan #gabbypetito #everybithelps”

#twitter, you are all amazing. Thank you for all you do to help. Please help find #MelissaMolinari. Last seen 11/21/2021 at 45 Lilly Ln Centereach, NY. Please help bring her home safe. #MissingPerson #TogetherWeCan #gabbypetito #everybithelps pic.twitter.com/pBuL7KjsMS — joseph petito (@josephpetito) December 5, 2021

As we reported, Joe’s been dedicating his Twitter account to sharing the stories of missing persons — including Daniel Robinson, Lateche Norris, and many others — in the months since his own daughter went missing in the most high-profile case of the year.

He also began tweeting directly at celebs to help out. He previously called on celebrities and influencers to use their larger platforms. Last week, he wrote in a series of tweets:

“Imagine how many people would be found if celebrities and influencers shared at least 1 missing person story a month… I believe this would make a huge difference in how fast people are found. If you would like to see this, tag who you think would, and maybe it can happen. #togetherwecan #MissingPerson #GabbyPetito #everybitcounts”

This week he took the message straight to stars like Kelly Clarkson and the cast of the Fast and Furious franchise:

Sorry to bother you, If you can find the time, I know you have a lot going on. But if you can post about a missing person at least once a month, maybe inspire others to do the same in the process would be huge. It could help save a life. I understand if you can’t. Thank you — joseph petito (@josephpetito) December 8, 2021

Thats a beautiful picture. If you can find the time, I know you have a lot going on. But if you can post about a missing person at least once a month, maybe inspire others to do the same in the process would be huge. It could help save a life. I understand if you can’t. Thank you — joseph petito (@josephpetito) December 7, 2021

I know you do a lot for communities. If possible, if you get a chance. Please post a missing person flyer to help bring someone home safe. Maybe inspire others with large platforms to do the same at least once a month. I hope all is well. Thank you again for all you do. — joseph petito (@josephpetito) December 7, 2021

Loving how proactive he’s being!

In addition to his Twitter efforts, Joe and Gabby’s mother started a non-profit called Gabby Petito Foundation, which seeks to “address the needs of organizations that support locating missing persons and to provide aid to organizations that assist victims of domestic violence situations, through education, awareness, and prevention strategies,” according to its website. The foundation has its own page dedicated exclusively to sharing stories of missing persons called Gabby – Find the Missing. You can find that HERE.

We hope Joe’s efforts pay off. Like he says: every bit counts!

[Image via YouTube/ABC7/Suffolk County Sixth Precinct/Handout]