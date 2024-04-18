Kelly Clarkson Has To Leave The Stage After AWKWARD 'Meat' Exchange With Hottie Henry Golding!

What doesn’t kill Kelly Clarkson may actually make her die of embarrassment!

On Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 41-year-old welcomed hunky actor Henry Golding in for a chat to talk about his new movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare — but the convo quickly derailed into accidental double entendre!

Henry spoke about how he woke up with a hankering for a pastrami sandwich and, being from the UK, asked if it’s “a morning thing to do for New Yorkers.” He said a friend of his thought “meat first thing in the morning” is “no good,” but the Stronger singer begged to differ…

Mentioning the breakfast classic “steak and eggs”, she then offered up a sentence that had a WAAAAY dirtier connotation than she intended:

“I don’t mind meat in the morning.”

Kelly! OMG!

After realizing the risqué double meaning of what she’d just said, Kelly hung her head in shame and ran off stage! LOLz! Henry playfully jabbed, “Wait a second, hold on!” as the audience roared with laughter and applause. The mom of two ultimately came back to sit down as the Crazy Rich Asians star teased:

“We’ve got to get a fan for you, Kelly. You look a little hot under the collar.”

But she wasn’t above poking fun at herself! The Catch My Breath singer added:

“Are you serious? Those are the words I used? I was like, ‘Did I just say that?’”

AND she clearly wasn’t too hung up on it… because she doubled down! The host added:

“It’s not a bad thing, though!”

Okaaaaay, we see you, single Kelly! Watch the full clip (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via NBC/YouTube]