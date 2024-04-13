Maren Morris Hits Back At Mom-Shamers After Taking Her Son To 'Family-Friendly' Drag Show!

Maren Morris will not stand for the haters!

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, the 34-year-old singer opened up about her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community. At one point, Maren revealed she took her 3-year-old son Hayes to an “all-ages,” “completely family-friendly” drag show for the first time last year when she performed at the Love Rising concert in Bridgestone, which is an LGBTQ+ benefit show to fight Tennessee’s anti-trans legislation:

“We were doing a benefit at Bridgestone last year when they were doing the drag ban in Tennessee. There were drag queens throughout, entertaining, as well. One actually danced with me when I was singing my song ‘The Middle.’ It was amazing and fun, and my son loves watching me sit in the makeup chair and is just fascinated with the colors, so it was completely harmless. It is just an amazing expression of artistry. So, I think normalizing it and making it seem like these are just people that love dressing up too is an amazing thing.”

Related: Carly Pearce Blasts Fan Speculation Her Collab With Maren Morris’ Ex Is Shady!

Yes, Maren! Watch the interview (below):

After her interview on the talk show aired, Maren sadly received a ton of hate and homophobic comments online. Ugh. When the songstress caught wind of one remark in particular blasting her for taking her kid to a drag show, she decided to clap back! Per Us Weekly, Maren wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story post:

“Ok this ‘save the children’ plea always seems to distract from what we’re actually talking about.”

And then she made it clear the show she took her son to was for “all ages,” saying:

“If you’re making the ‘exposure to children’ argument, there are a lot of gowns in Catholicism, makeup and powdered wigs in theatre historically worn by only men, Mrs. Doubtfire that charmed our childhoods… the list goes endlessly on. Drag is centuries-long performance art and some drag is only for adults. The performance I referenced in this interview was a charity all-ages show to protest the unlawful drag ban in Tennessee that was rightfully overturned.”

Good for Maren for standing up for herself! Reactions to her clap back, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/.

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube, Maren Morris/Instagram]