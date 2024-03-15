Kelly Clarkson SUES Brandon Blackstock! Says Ex Owes Her More Money!

The legal battle between Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock is heating up!

According to Rolling Stone, the 41-year-old singer filed another lawsuit against her ex-husband and his father Narvel Blackstock’s management company, Starstruck Entertainment, on Monday in Los Angeles court. She argued Brandon and Starstruck violated California’s Talent Agencies Act by acting as unlicensed talent agents who booked business deals throughout their entire working relationship. The filing reads:

“Based on the wrongful acts and conduct of Starstruck, all agreements between the parties, should be declared void and unenforceable, no monies should be paid by cross-complainants to Starstruck, and all monies previously paid by cross-complainants to Starstruck should be disgorged from Starstruck, forthwith.”

Related: Kelly Clarkson Has A Real Dating Problem Post-Divorce — Here’s Why!

The outlet further noted that Kelly asked the court to order a ‘complete accounting” from Starstruck to determine if she’s owed more than the $2.6 million she won months ago in a ruling against Brandon. If things swing in her favor, Billboard reported she wants “any and all commissions, fees, profits, advances, producing fees or other monies” she paid to the company – this time dating back to 2007.

Perezcious readers know the former couple have been going at it in court since their breakup in 2020. Shortly after filing for divorce, Starstruck sued Kelly for millions in alleged unpaid fees, saying they had “invested a great deal of time, money, energy and dedication” into her and had “developed Clarkson into a mega superstar.” But then, the American Idol alum fired back!

Kelly later accused Starstruck of violating California’s labor rules by acting as unlicensed talent agents on top of being her personal managers. Three years later, in November, she scored a huge win in their legal battle when a judge ruled that the company got deals for the Stronger artist, including her gig as a judge on The Voice, that should have been handled by her team at Creative Artists Agency job. Not to mention he overcharged her by A LOT! Brandon had been ordered to repay over $2.6 million in commissions for that deal and others. Notably, that case only covered as far back as 2017. This new suit extends to 2007, so Kelly feels Brandon and Starstruck still owe her a ton of money!

At this time, Brandon is appealing the decision in the other case. A hearing is scheduled for August. Now, the 47-year-old producer has more legal troubles on his hands. And he’s not happy about it! His attorney, Bryan Freedman, slammed the new lawsuit in a statement to Rolling Stone, saying:

“It is morally, ethically and legally wrong to attempt to get monies back from your ex-husband who not only helped her as her manager but who used those earnings on their children and Kelly and Brandon’s lifestyle during the marriage.”

Just when you thought this split couldn’t get messier, it did! Crazy! We’ll have to wait and see if Kelly will continue her winning streak in this battle! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube, Nicky Nelson/WENN]