Al Roker PASSIONATELY Defends Kelly Clarkson Amid Weight Loss Drug Controversy: 'Back Off'

Al Roker wants everyone to stop judging Kelly Clarkson and anyone else for taking weight loss medication! But… is that really what people are criticizing her for?? Hmm..

On her eponymous show, the 42-year-old singer shared with her guest Whoopi Goldberg that she was taking some form of drug to lose “a lot” of weight after her “bloodwork got so bad” — though it’s not Ozempic. She didn’t share what drug she takes but mentioned that it “aids in helping break down the sugar.” Therein lies the problem for some people. They want her to say what it is! That, annnd earlier this year she said it was all about eating healthier, etc., so people feel deceived! Social media users called out Kelly for “gatekeeping” what weight loss drug she was using, writing:

“I don’t care if she uses a drug to lose weight …. Just be honest about using it and about why you did.” “she’s literally just on an off brand ozempic, why is she dancing around the issue” “I wish she’d just say what it is bc it makes me feel like she’s lying” “Gatekeeping weight loss is crazy.”

Related: Melissa McCarthy Has The Best Response To Barbra Streisand’s Ozempic Comment!

Al, however, doesn’t care for all the shaming directed at Kelly right now! During Today on Tuesday, he slammed folks for criticizing the talk show host over her decision to take meds to lose weight, saying:

“There’s too much judgment going on. People, as long as they’re working with their doctors and being healthy about it, people ought to back off and let them live their lives. It’s not easy, whatever you do, so get off people’s backs.”

Damn, Al! He wants to make it clear it’s no one’s business what Kelly or anyone else does to help lose weight! And we agree, do whatever is right for you and your doctor! Just be upfront about it! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Kelly should’ve admitted what she uses? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via TODAY/The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]