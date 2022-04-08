Gabby Petito's Mother Posts Cryptic Quote About 'Evil Hearts' Amid Laundrie Family Lawsuit

Gabby Petito’s mom is letting followers know what’s on her mind amid the ongoing legal drama with Brian Laundrie’s family.

As we’ve been reporting, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt filed a lawsuit against Chris and Roberta Laundrie, claiming the couple had prior knowledge that their son had killed the vlogger — and that covering it up caused Gabby’s loved ones undue psychological harm. Seems reasonable…

In response, the Laundries have been characteristically combative, and filed a motion to dismiss the suit, with their lawyer Steve Bertolino calling it “baseless and frivolous.”

Related: Gabby’s Parents Hit Back At Lawsuit Dismissal Motion From Brian’s Family With Cryptic Threat!

On Thursday, Nichole took to Twitter to express some thoughts as the legal war continues, and she used one very pointed quote from author Cynthia Rylant to do so. Gabby’s mom wrote:

“But those with an evil heart seem to have a talent for destroying anything beautiful which is about to bloom.”

“That which is about to bloom.” Can’t help but interpret that to be about the young daughter taken from her at far too young an age.

As for the evil hearts doing the “destroying,” well, whether she’s talking about Brian Laundrie in specific, or the Laundries as well, we have no idea.

We do know she’s been raising awareness for victims of domestic violence everywhere, along with her ex-husband, through the Gabby Petito Foundation. Maybe she’s not going all Cryptic Khloé and really just wants to say something about the many abusive SOs out there?

Thoughts?

[Image via Fox 13/Inside Edition]