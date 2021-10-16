Gabby Petito’s Parents Share Heartbreaking Photos From One Of The Last Spots She Visited

Gabby Petito’s family visited one of the last spots she stopped at during her tragic cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie.

Her father Joseph Petito shared a snapshot of Jenny Lake in Wyoming on Twitter Friday, writing:

“I now know why you came here. #gabbypetito has a beautiful view from now on. Love you, and miss you.”

I now know why you came here. #gabbypetito has a beautiful view from now on. Love you, and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PGVhFDD2QZ — joseph petito (@josephpetito) October 15, 2021

His wife, Tara Petito, also posted a picture of herself and Gabby’s mom, Nichole Schmidt, with the caption:

“Two moms out at Jenny Lake, taking in the beauty of it all.”

According to People, the parents were in Wyoming to bring back the 22-year-old’s remains to New York after her autopsy found she had been strangled to death. And in case you didn’t know, the lake is actually located at the Grand Teton National Park, which is near the area where her remains were found last month. Many people hopped in the comments section to offer their continued condolences and sympathy to the grieving family, with one user specifically circling a spot on the mountain and writing:

“She left you a heart.”

We are continuing to send a ton of love to the family during this difficult time. Hopefully, authorities will have a breakthrough in the case soon so that they can have some justice for their daughters tragic death.

