Gabby Petito’s Friends React To Her Violent Cause Of Death, Say They Hope Brian Laundrie ‘Burns In Hell’ If He Did It

Gabby Petito’s friends speak out after a medical examiner revealed the 22-year-old vlogger’s official cause of death this week.

In case you missed it, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue announced on Tuesday that she died by strangulation — more specifically, “manual strangulation/throttling.” He also placed Gabby’s time of death between 3 to 4 weeks before her body was found in Wyoming, which would be somewhere between August 22 and August 29. As you know, this development lines up with her parent’s claim that the last time they heard from their daughter was in late August while she was on her cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie, who returned home alone at the beginning of September.

While Blue couldn’t go into too many details about her autopsy, he did elaborate on the legal definition for the cause of death during an interview with Anderson Cooper, explaining:

“Throttling means that someone was strangled by human force. There was no mechanical force involved. People can be strangled by other means. We have seen people on snowmobiles who run into a wire — that would be strangling by a mechanical event. But this was, we believe this was strangling by a human being.”

Her death was basically, without a doubt, not an accident — but everyone pretty much assumed that by now, given everything we know about the case up until this point.

And in the wake of the horrific revelation, several of her friends have come forward with their reactions, including Alyssa Chen, who expressed to People that she couldn’t imagine how terrified Gabby must have been at the time of her death:

“It makes me sick to my stomach. I wonder what was going through her mind, knowing she was probably about to die. She must have been so scared.”

As you know, Laundrie has been named a “person of interest” in his fiancée’s disappearance and has an active warrant out for his arrest for using her debit card after her passing. However, one issue remains: the police have been unable to locate the 23-year-old Florida native’s whereabouts since he suddenly disappeared more than a month ago in the Carlton Reserve area — and so far, the manhunt has come up with no evidence to even indicate that he’s there. Laundrie has truly vanished, pretty much solidifying the public’s long-standing opinion that he committed the crime.

And speaking with People, her pals shared their anger towards Brian if he ended up having a hand in her death. Ben Matula said:

“If Brian strangled her, I hope he burns in hell. That’s all I have to say.”

Meanwhile, Chen hopes whoever did it pays for their crime:

“Whoever did this, whether it’s Brian or someone else, needs to pay for what they did. She didn’t deserve to die that way.”

