Spanish Film Star Gabriel Guevara Arrested On Sexual Assault Charges At Venice International Film Festival!

Spanish film star Gabriel Guevara was arrested on sexual assault charges while he was in attendance over the weekend at the Venice International Film Festival.

The 22-year-old was the star of Prime Video‘s unexpected Spanish-language film hit My Fault, known better by the name in its native tongue, Culpa Mia. But while Guevara was at the film festival, the cops descended to arrest him for an alleged and very unsettling crime.

Per Variety, Guevara was arrested by Italian state police on Saturday while he was at the festival. The warrant in the arrest is from a case going on in France right now, per that outlet. The Venice-based Court of Appeals in Italy will now “issue a ruling soon” to determine whether Guevara will be extradited back to France.

In a statement to Variety on Sunday, the organizers of the film festival said there will be no planned changes to the program following Guevara’s arrest:

“Following the news articles which have been emerging on various websites, regarding the Spanish actor Gabriel Guevara being arrested in Venice, the Biennale hereby clarifies that his presence in Venice was not linked to any events or productions related to the 80th Venice International Film Festival.”

Now, Guevara had been set to receive an award this weekend. On Sunday, he was to accept the Best New Actor award from Finding Italy. That outfit is not associated with the Venice International Film Festival, FWIW. However, after Guevara was arrested on Saturday, Finding Italy revealed in a subsequent message that they are “not moving forward with the honor” for the young actor.

Specific further details about the assault allegations against Guevara have not yet been made available.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

