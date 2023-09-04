Los Angeles Dodgers Star Pitcher Julio Urias Arrested On Felony Domestic Violence Charges

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

UPDATE, 12:42 p.m. PT — According to new updates via TMZ, Urias and the alleged victim were “in a crowd” when a reported witness claimed to have seen the pitcher “get physical with the woman.” Urias had been expected to attend the LAFC soccer match on Sunday night in Los Angeles, but the outlet reports it is “unclear” if that is where the alleged domestic violence incident took place.

Regardless, the Dodgers released a very brief statement about the Mexican-born pitcher’s arrest later on Monday morning, saying:

“We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías. While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.”

Superstar Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested on felony domestic violence charges in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, the lefty hurler was taken into custody “in the LA area” after 11:00 p.m. local time on Sunday evening. He was transported to a Los Angeles County jail, where he was officially booked very early on Monday morning.

The specifics of the allegation against Urias are still unclear. The pitcher reportedly posted a $50,000 bond and was released on his own recognizance about four hours after he was booked. Now, he next has a court date coming in late September to further address the matter.

Urias was born in Mexico and has been with the Dodgers since he signed as a 16-year-old in June 2012. Sadly, this is not the first domestic violence allegation against him in recent years. In May 2019, Urias was allegedly involved in a domestic incident at the Beverly Center in Beverly Hills. He was accused of pushing a woman he was at the mall with at the time.

When cops investigated that claim further, the woman asserted she merely fell down. Prosecutors did not charge the pitcher in that case. He was still suspended for 20 games by Major League Baseball, though, which cited a violation of their Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy.

Obviously, with this latest alleged incident, the investigation will continue towards whatever will come from the court date later this month.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

