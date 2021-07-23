Got A Tip?

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Shows Off HAWT Booty In Nearly Nude Selfie For Dwyane Wade!

Gabrielle Union Shows Off HAWT Booty in Nude Selfie For Dwayne Wade!

Sun’s out, buns out!

That’s Gabrielle Union‘s motto these days when it comes to showering her husband Dwyane Wade with love! The retired Miami Heat player got quite the treat when the Bring It On alum posed for a bathroom selfie Thursday. While smirking at the camera, a conveniently placed mirror caught her looking sexy AF in nothing but a black thong!

While the dad of four may not love seeing his wifey naked on TV, he’s definitely a fan when it comes to private DMs! Which he’s now sharing for all to see, captioning one seriously steamy pic:

“THIS IS 48

Ch-ch-check out the thirst trap right here:

(c) Dwyane Wade/Instagram

DAYUM!!! Looking better than ever. The actress reposted the upload, adding a gif of Bob’s Burgers character Tina Belcher twerking (below). LOLz!

(c) Gabrielle Union/Instagram & Fox

Looking good, girl! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Gabrielle Union/Dwayne Wade/Instagram]

Jul 23, 2021 13:07pm PDT

