Love Boat & Mary Tyler Moore Show Star Gavin MacLeod Passes Away At 90

Gavin MacLeod, known for his role on The Love Boat, has passed away at 90.

The actor died on Saturday in Rancho Mirage, California, his nephew Mark See revealed to Variety. A cause of death has not been revealed yet, but TMZ reported he has been sick for a while.

As you may know, Gavin had a career that spanned six decades, during which he starred on McHales’s Navy and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. The late star appeared on all 168 episodes of the series and received two Golden Globe nominations for his part as Murray Slaughter.

Related: Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Her Father’s Death

Upon hearing the news of his death, many friends and fans took to social media to express their condolences. Ed Asner, who worked with MacLeod in the past, wrote:

“My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food) and my comic conspirator. I will see you in a bit Gavin. Tell the gang I will see them in a bit. Betty! It’s just you and me now.”

Marie Osmond shared:

“It seems like I just wished you a happy 90th birthday #GavinMacLeod, and now you have set sail on to a new adventure. So many fun memories through the years!!! Love you with all my heart, thank you for the light you brought to others #CaptainStubing #LoveBoat”

Brady Bunch actress Maureen McCormick tweeted:

“Rest In Peace my dear friend Gavin Macleod. Thank you for all the special and beautiful heart filled conversations about life. I will always treasure the time I was lucky enough to spend with you. Love you #GavinMacleod.”

Here are some more reactions (below):

Gavin MacLeod. Had a nice vibe. RIP. But 'Love Boat' trending. In 80's & 90's DC, that was a whole 'nother thing. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 29, 2021

Gavin MacLeod died this morning. He was so kind to me when I was younger & always let me come to the set of “The Love Boat” and just hang out and watch. I went to see him a few years back and we reconnected. He was the best ever, a sweet and genuine man. I will miss him — ???? pic.twitter.com/zj7wa4KF4G — Jeffrey Ballard (@jeffballardpr) May 29, 2021

As a 70’s/80’s kid, I spent many a Saturday night with my Mom, Dad, Brother and Sister watching LOVE BOAT. So I was unexpectedly sad to see Gavin MacLeod has cruised on to that Puerto Vallarta in the sky! Thanks for the many memories, Captain Stubing – here and at WJM-TV! #RIP https://t.co/MRyW51tuTb — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 29, 2021

RIP Gavin MacLeod. Team MTM was the best! pic.twitter.com/GMZC3JSRIH — Heather Hendershot (@ProfHendershot) May 29, 2021

Our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time.

[Image via WENN/Avalon & MeTV/YouTube]