Nicki Minaj Opens Up For The First Time About Her Father’s ‘Devastating’ Hit-And-Run Death

Nicki Minaj has opened up about her father’s passing for the first time.

On Friday, the 38-year-old rapper released an emotional letter to fans in honor of the first streaming release for her popular 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty. In it, she addressed her hiatus, gave updates on motherhood, and talked about her most traumatic recent experience: the hit-and-run death of her dad, Robert Maraj.

Nicki described the experience as the “most devastating loss of my life,” adding how it actually hurts her to talk about it:

“Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life. I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way.”

The momma then concluded this part of the note with:

“May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.”

We can only imagine how difficult it must have been — especially since his loss had been so unexpected.

In case you missed the sad news, a white vehicle struck the 64-year-old while he was walking down the street in Mineola, New York, back in February. According to officials, the driver, Charles Polevich, exited the car, asked Maraj if he was okay, and then fled the scene without calling 911. Maraj was then taken to a local hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead the following day.

A couple of days later, the 70-year-old culprit turned himself in where he faced charges of leaving the scene of an incident and tampering with physical evidence. In March, the musician’s mother, Carol Maraj, filed a $150 million lawsuit against the man involved in the hit-and-run accident. The family released a statement through their lawyer Ben Crump at the time, claiming the business owner was negligent when he hit Robert and left the scene. The social media post read:

“He was not only irresponsible and negligent but more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help. Polevich’s behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral. We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj’s death!”

Polevich’s attorney, Marc C. Gann, issued a message in response to Billboard, saying:

“Mr. Polevich has expressed empathy and condolences to the Maraj family. While the civil suit is not unexpected, the criminal charges pending against Mr. Polevich have no bearing on the civil case. It has yet to be determined whether there was any negligence involved in the accident or the degrees of any negligence. I will add that the amount demanded is shocking to say the least and I don’t believe is in any way reasonable.”

The whole thing must be such a nightmare. Not only to lose your father, but to have it happen in such a shocking, messy way.

We’re wishing Nicki and her family all the best as they continue to grieve.

