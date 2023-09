It can be hard for an artist to follow up a hit as big as Gayle‘s abcdefu. It was a song but also a pop culture moment!

Thankfully she’s come out wit Leave Me For Dead and thrown us a curve ball!

There’s still hints of Ashlee Simpson here, but she’s also channeling The Beatles‘ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band era – and we are so here for this!

Check it out above!

