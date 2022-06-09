General Hospital Star Jack Wagner's Surviving Son Breaks Silence On Brother’s Untimely Death

Peter Wagner, son of General Hospital actor Jack Wagner, has spoken up about his brother’s death.

As we reported, Harrison Wagner was found dead on Monday in a Los Angeles parking lot. He had a troubled history with addiction and even went missing for a period of time in 2016. Since the confirmation of the 27-year-old’s death, several fans and friends have spoken out about the devastating situation.

For instance Frank Valentini, esteemed executive producer for General Hospital, sent his condolences to the family in a tweet on Tuesday. The tweet read:

“On behalf of myself and the entire #GH family, our hearts go out to Kristina Wagner, Jack, and their family during this devastating time. We ask that you respect their privacy and keep them in your thoughts.”

It’s unimaginable what this poor family is going through right now with the loss of someone that was seemingly so loved by all.

Jack nor Kristina have spoken up about the loss of their son, but on Wednesday, Harrison’s brother Peter broke his silence. In a touching Instagram post, he paid tribute to his late brother, captioning:

“Always with you.”

What a heartbreaking and powerful sentiment in only three words…

The eldest brother’s post also featured a gallery of photographs, many of which are childhood photos of the two brothers. See the full post (below):

Peter and Harrison look like they grew up as true best friends. What a tragic loss for the whole family.

Our condolences go out to the Wagner family. We hope they can find healing in this time of mourning.

