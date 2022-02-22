Simon Cowell Reacts To 'Heartbreaking News' Of America's Got Talent Star Nightbirde's Passing

Just like the rest of us, Simon Cowell is mourning the death of Nightbirde.

As we previously reported on Monday, the much-beloved America’s Got Talent star passed away on Sunday after a very brave battle with cancer. She was just 31 years old.

While many got on social media to mourn right away, it took Cowell — who was reportedly very close to his Golden Buzzer winner — a bit longer. On Tuesday morning, he took to Twitter to share his condolences over the loss of the talented and well-liked singer, born Jane Marczewski.

In a touching message about her untimely passing, Cowell noted that she was “an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented,” and acknowledged the “huge impact” she’d made on America’s Got Talent and the world around her.

Here is Simon’s full, powerful message about Nightbirde’s tragic death:

“Heart breaking news to hear about @_nightbirde, she was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented. She made a huge impact on AGT and the world. Her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family. Simon“

A touching sentiment.

Of course, Simon and Nightbirde had an unforgettable moment on the reality TV competition show that aired last summer, one that will live on forever. Watch the petite singer make the world-famous judge emotional following a performance of her original song It’s Okay (below):

Our hearts continue to break for Marczewski’s family, friends, and loved ones as they grapple with her passing.

Clearly, she meant so much to judges and fans around the AGT world.

R.I.P.

[Image via America’s Got Talent/YouTube]