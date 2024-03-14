General Hospital Actress Robyn Bernard Found Dead In An Open Field

The General Hospital community is mourning the loss of one of its beloved members: Robyn Bernard has been found dead.

Bernard played Terry Brock, who was brought to life for a long run on the show from 1984 to 1990. And now, at 64 years old, the actress has died.

In a press release published by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, the department reported discovering a body in an “open field” in San Jacinto, California the prior morning. Per TMZ, the Riverside County Coroner later confirmed the identity of the body as the soap opera actress after conducting a fingerprint analysis.

So, so sad.

As of now, no exact cause of death has been determined. However, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office revealed to multiple outlets that foul play is not suspected in Bernard’s death. An autopsy was completed on Wednesday, but toxicology results could take weeks. As for Bernard’s career, it has been quite a few years since she worked in Hollywood. Years ago, per multiple reports, she moved out to San Jacinto, which is far east of Los Angeles in the rural desert of Riverside County.

Our hearts are with Robyn’s loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace.

[Images via ABC/YouTube/WENN]