Miles Teller FINALLY Addresses Vaccination Status After Taylor Swift Music Video

Miles Teller now knows all too well what it means to anger the Swifties.

The actor appeared in Taylor Swift’s new music video for her Red (Taylor’s Version) “From the Vault” track I Bet You Think About Me, which debuted on Monday. Shortly after, fans became riled up when they caught wind of a report which alleged that Miles hadn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 and shut down production of The Offer after testing positive for the virus.

Seriously, Taylor’s fans were NOT happy:

I thought Miles Teller was unvaccinated and causing issues on other productions? How did he make it past their Covid safety team for the #IBetYouThinkAboutMe music video? pic.twitter.com/ycJf6sXAjA — Annie Jo (@anniejever) November 15, 2021

Spot the difference pic.twitter.com/Yx5Uxeq4YJ — Zach Schiffman (@schlife) November 15, 2021

as the old saying goes 'the best time to work with miles teller is during a pandemic!' https://t.co/zr3DnsNnHv — patrick cotnoir (@patrickcotnoir) November 15, 2021

Lemme get this straight… Out of every employable actor in the business, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively decided that during the pandemic they’d hire literal anti vaxxer Miles Teller to star in their new video? Miss girls this ain’t it… No ♥️ — Connor MacDowell (@ConnorMacDowell) November 15, 2021

why is no one upset that @taylorswift13 cast @Miles_Teller in her video when he is anti-vax and has put crews at risk and shutdown productions?? And is best-friends with dumbass of the year Aaron Rodgers?? Explain??? — Louise Athens (@athens_louise) November 15, 2021

Back when the report about the Whiplash star first emerged, a rep told DailyMail.com that their “facts are incorrect.” But Miles didn’t care enough to get specific about which facts were incorrect (i.e., the facts about the vaccination, or the facts about the production shutdown?).

Now that angry Swifties are involved, though, the 34-year-old clearly didn’t want to take any chances. He took to Twitter to address the issue, writing:

“Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I’m anti is hate.”

Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I’m anti is hate. — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) November 16, 2021

So there you have it — all’s well that ends well to end up on a Swift set. We are relieved to hear he was vaccinated around all those wedding guest extras from the music vid. Maybe now he can try to convince his pal Aaron Rodgers to do the same.

