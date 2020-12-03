George Clooney Talks His & Wife Amal's 'Dumb' Parenting Mistake On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Fatherhood (and a good Flowbee haircut) certainly suits George Clooney!

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the acclaimed actor spoke about raising his twins, Ella and Alexander, with wife Amal Clooney. The 59-year-old had a few minor complaints, including one parenting mistake that has come back to haunt him.

Asked about dealing with two three-year-olds, he admitted:

“It’s a little crazy. And also we did a really dumb thing which is… they speak fluent Italian. I mean, fluent Italian at three, but I don’t speak Italian. My wife doesn’t speak Italian. So we’ve really — it’s terrible — we’ve armed them with a language.”

The Midnight Sky director added:

“I’ll say, you know, ‘Alright, go back in and clean up your room,’ and they’re like, ‘Eh, Papa stronzo, ehh,’ and I’m like, ‘What?!'”

There have been other transformations in the life of the former World’s Most Eligible bachelor. He explained:

“We even had to… change things, in the house. Like, I had to turn my office, which I loved, into a nursery. Yeah, it’s a terrible thing. I have fixed it a little bit though. ‘Cause they’ve got all these stuffed animals around, and so I snuck a bottle of tequila in the back of one of ’em… I’m displaced. It’s wrong, man.”

Raising his twins isn’t all “terrible,” though! The Oscar winner recently told People that he’s trained his kids to follow in their dad’s prankster footsteps. He shared:

“I did work with them on putting Nutella in a diaper and then eating it [prank]. Whenever a stranger is around, they’ll come in holding it, like, ‘Papa, it’s a dirty nappy!’ and I go, ‘Okay, I’ll take care of it,’ and then they eat the Nutella out of the nappy… You can imagine the freak-outs we get… Yeah, I taught them that.”

Kidding aside, the ER alum also told the outlet that he and Amal talk about how lucky they are “every day,” reflecting:

“You learn so much with twins because you’re raising them both at the same time, born the same day, but you realize how little it has to do with you. They were the person they were going to be when they were born. Now all your hope is to just kind of guide them along in the right direction.”

And BTW, even though fatherhood has clearly changed a LOT for George, he’s still held on to some of his old bachelor habits — like giving himself haircuts with a Flowbee. He even broke out the infamous machine on Kimmel to give the host a demonstration.

Ch-ch-check out their conversation (and grooming session) below:

[Image via ABC/YouTube]