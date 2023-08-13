Georgia Father-Son Duo Picked Up Hitchhiker -- Only To Later Find Out He Was Wanted For Murder!

One father-son duo in Georgia got the scare of a lifetime after giving a ride to someone and finding out later they were wanted for murder!

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office requested the help of the GBI regional investigative office on Sunday, August 6, with a murder investigation. The sheriff’s office had received a tip that a man killed someone and disposed of their body. When law enforcement went to investigate, they ended up finding remains in a shallow grave in the Chattahoochee – Oconee National Forest on Monday, August 7. Per WSB-TV, the victim in question is believed to be Martha Angela Ledford, who had been missing for about a week at the time. However, the GBI Crime Lab is still working to identify whether the body is Ledford.

A manhunt soon began on Tuesday for 23-year-old Keegan Phillips, who local officials said was wanted in connection with the murder. Police described him as having blue eyes, brown hair, and looking “disheveled and dirty.”

But apparently, Russell Jimmerson and his son didn’t get the memo that there was an alleged murderer on the loose! They were driving in Georgia that same day to go pick up the dad’s paycheck when they saw a man off the side of the road attempting to hitch a ride and decided to help him out. Jimmerson told WXIA:

“He just stuck his hand out, just very quickly. I told my son, ‘Let’s get him.’ I help everybody. He’d been up all night, walking from Rabun County.”

Once the man got into the truck, Jimmerson noticed he had a backpack on him, and he reeked. He eventually dropped the man off along the highway in Gillsville. And it wasn’t until later that Jimmerson claimed to have found out who was in his vehicle – an alleged killer. According to Jimmerson, a friend had called him and told him about how police were looking for a murder suspect believed to be carrying the victim’s severed head. OMG, what?!

Jimmerson then realized the suspect was in his car. He recalled the conversation:

“‘You won’t believe what happened. A guy in Rabun County murdered someone last night and has their head.’ And I said, ‘Man, you won’t believe what I’m fixing to tell you. There’s a smell in this car that’s awful.’ My buddy said, ‘Is this a joke? Did you pick up the hitchhiker?’ I said, ‘No, I really did.’”

Hours after Phillips was dropped off, police tracked him down in Gillsville. He was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held in Rabun County Jail. 62-year-old Robert Lee Peppers was also arrested and charged with concealing a death and unlawful disposal of a body. At this time, authorities have not confirmed any more details about whether there was a severed head, as Jimmerson’s pal claimed. The investigation is ongoing.

Super scary stuff! You can hear more about the case (below):

