Gigi Hadid Reveals Wise Takeaway From Drama With Zayn Malik & Mom Yolanda

Gigi Hadid got candid about what she has learned following the drama between her momma Yolanda Hadid and her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in 2021.

In an interview with InStyle published on Wednesday, the supermodel offered up some words of advice that she has learned after experiencing some trials and tribulations last year. As you most likely know, it was a tough time for the Hadid family when reports came out that the One Direction alum was charged with four counts of harassment after he allegedly “grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser” back in September.

Zayn also allegedly spewed some insensitive remarks at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum at the time, saying she was a “f**king Dutch slut” and to “stay away” from their 1-year-old daughter Khai. While TMZ initially reported that the 29-year-old singer “struck” Yolanda, he “adamantly” denied ever hitting the former model, saying:

“I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

However, Zayn soon pleaded no contest to the charges and was required to serve 90 days of probation for each count, plus complete an anger management course and domestic violence program. Shortly after the alleged incident, he and Gigi ended their romantic relationship.

But instead of focusing on the messy situation from last year, the 26-year-old is choosing to look on the bright side of things. She explained to InStyle:

“I’ve been reminded that when we get time with people just really appreciate it and take it all in and try not to wish away moments. Even if there’s something hard, find something beautiful in it.”

And one of the things the new momma has found beauty in from the complicated situation is their daughter Khai. Gigi gushed about the former couple’s “awesome” little one elsewhere in the conversation, gushing:

“She’s just so smart, and she’s so aware. She watches everything, she’s always learning, she’s always looking.”

Sometimes, the fashionista admitted that she is still surprised by the fact that she had a baby:

“I still can’t believe it. It’s wild. A lot of my mom friends feel like that, and we’re nearing the first couple years [with our kids]. You’re obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you’re like, ‘Oh my god. Where did you come from?’”

You can also ch-ch-check out the entire interview HERE.

