Gilmore Girls: Where Are They Now?

Can you believe it?? October 5 marks 20 years since we first took a trip to Stars Hollow, Connecticut and were introduced to the world of Gilmore Girls.

The hit show, created by writer Amy Sherman-Palladino, gave us tons of unique, unforgettable characters played by former and future stars.

But where’s the cast at today? It’s been a few years since the revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, so let’s catch up on things (below):

Alexis Bledel

Rory Gilmore was bookish by nature but blossomed throughout the series into a young woman with boy troubles just like her momma! Alexis Bledel, on the other hand, has been a star from the start!

You’ll recall Bledel’s starring roles in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants in 2005 and the sequel in 2008, both co-starring Blake Lively, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn. She’s been working steadily since, impressing recently with an Emmy Award-winning performance in The Handmaid’s Tale.

After dating on-screen love interest Milo Ventimiglia from 2002 until 2006, she later met Vincent Kartheiser, with whom she shared almost all her scenes during stint on Mad Men. The couple married in June 2014, and welcomed their son in fall 2015.

Lauren Graham

Lauren Graham starred as Lorelai Gilmore, a spunky and caffeine-addicted single mom who was widely loved by fans for her quick wit and relatable dating woes.

After the wrap of Gilmore Girls, she went on to star in Parenthood from 2010-2015 alongside her IRL partner Peter Krause, who — awkwardly — portrayed her brother on the show. In addition to appearing in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (and of course reprising her iconic role for Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life in 2016), Lauren has written three New York Times best-selling books!

Kelly Bishop

The no-nonsense Emily Gilmore may have been tough on her daughter, but Kelly Bishop is all smiles off-screen!

Before she joined the cozy series, Bishop originated the role of Sheila in A Chorus Line, for which she won a Tony Award, and appeared in other Broadway performances, plus films including Dirty Dancing. She worked with Sherman-Palladino again after GG, co-starring on ABC Family‘s Bunheads, which sadly lasted just one season in 2012.

Edward Herrmann

Edward Herrmann‘s tough but loving character of Richard Gilmore had a particular soft spot for his granddaughter Rory. He had a long career prior to his role on the series, frequently portraying President Franklin D. Roosevelt in made-for-TV movies and history specials and of course playing the suspected head vampire in the iconic ’80s horror film The Lost Boys.

Sadly, Edward passed away of brain cancer at the age of 71 on December 31, 2014. His character’s death was incorporated into the revival series, though it was never made clear how he passed away. Sherman-Palladino told Entertainment Weekly in 2016:

“It’s safe to say that the death of Richard Gilmore, the death of Ed Herrmann, looms large over everything.”

Scott Patterson

Did you know that before Scott Patterson joined the cast of Gilmore Girls as grumpy but lovable diner owner Luke Danes, he was a minor league baseball pitcher from 1980 until 1986?

Prior to his starring role as Lorelai’s love interest, he worked opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus on Seinfeld, Debra Messing on Will & Grace, and Jennifer Grey in It’s Like, You Know. In the years since Gilmore Girls came to a close, he appeared on 90210 and The Event, as well as several of the Saw films. Outside of acting, Patterson launched his own coffee brand, inspired by his iconic character.

Melissa McCarthy

After her sidekick role of Sookie St James from 2000 to 2007, Melissa McCarthy went on to star in the sitcoms Samantha Who? and Mike & Molly, receiving an Emmy Award for her role in the latter in 2011. Then the real stardom kicked off!

Melissa went on to receive an Academy Award nomination for her breakout performance in Bridesmaids, which was followed by tons of starring comedy roles. She then proved her serious acting chops were up to snuff with another Oscar not for her portrayal of Lee Israel in the biopic Can You Ever Forgive Me? in 2018.

She shares two children with her husband, director Ben Falcone; together they co-founded the production company On the Day Productions.

Yanic Truesdale

Michel Gerard’s French accent is real! Yanic Truesdale, who portrayed the often-grumpy colleague of Lorelai and Sookie, holds dual United States and Canadian citizenship.

Truesdale first got into acting at the age of 17 and starred in multiple Canadian series such as He Shoots, He Scores and Majeurs et vaccinés, for which he was nominated for a Gemini Award. Since starring in all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls, Yanic has worked a lot, appearing in shows both north and south of the border, including Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Wedding Planners, and Les Mecs.

Milo Ventimiglia

After starring as Rory’s bad boy love interest Jess Mariano, Milo Ventimiglia went on appear as Sylvester Stallone‘s son in the sixth Rocky movie, Rocky Balboa. He later starred as a superhero in four seasons of NBC‘s Heroes. After a lot of cartoon voice over work (he plays Wolverine a LOT), he found his biggest success yet back in live action TV.

Milo has starred alongside Mandy Moore as Jack Pearson on This Is Us since 2016, receiving three Emmy Award nominations for his role. As a member of the cast, he received a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2018 and 2019. He even makes mustaches look good!

Jared Padalecki

After his breakout role as Rory’s first love interest, Jared Padalecki went on to find real commitment starring in Supernatural alongside Jensen Ackles — which comes to an end after an impressive 15 SEASONS in 2020. He has additionally appeared in New York Minute with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and House of Wax with Gilmore Girls co-star Chad Michael Murray.

Padalecki is married to Supernatural guest star Genevieve Cortese, whom he shares three children with. The family lives in Austin, Texas, where Jared owns a ’90s-themed bar, Stereotype.

Liza Weil

Though Liza Weil began her work in the theater, she found her footing in Gilmore Girls as Rory’s frenemy/bestie Paris Geller. After leaving the comedy-drama, she shifted more into the world of dramatic TV, working on two Shonda Rhimes-created series: How To Get Away With Murder and Scandal.

In addition to the 2016 revival, she worked with Sherman-Palladino yet again in the third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which also starred her ex-husband Paul Adelstein, who appeared in one episode.

Keiko Agena

Though Lane Kim was supposed to be just 16 at the start of the show, Keiko Agena was actually 27 in real life! After starring as a main cast member for all 7 seasons, she has gone on to continue her work in television with roles in 13 Reasons Why, Better Call Saul, and Prodigal Son.

Sean Gunn

After guest-starring in the second episode as Mick, a DSL cable installer, Sean Gunn was soon after cast as the recurring character of Kirk Gleason, one of Stars Hollow’s most eccentric residents — holding down every odd job you could think of.

In addition to reprising his wacky role in the 2016 miniseries, Gunn has gone on to have a successful career in Marvel flicks thanks to director brother James Gunn, first appearing in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, both doing motion-capture for fan favorite character Rocket on set and playing the Ravager Kraglin. Since then, he has continued those roles in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Endgame. In 2021 he’ll re-team with James again and star alongside Margot Robbie and Idris Elba as super-villain Weasel in the DC sequel The Suicide Squad.

David Sutcliffe

Davis Sutcliffe was introduced halfway through season 1 as Christopher Hayden, Rory’s father and Rory’s ex who always seems to show up at the wrong place at the wrong time. Raised in Canada, David has appeared in television shows such as Private Practice and Cracked, and films including Testosterone and Under the Tuscan Sun.

Sutcliffe announced his official retirement from acting in May 2019 via Facebook.

Max Czuchry

After guest spots on shows in the early 2000s, Max Czuchry found his breakthrough role in Gilmore Girls when he joined the cast as a recurring character during season 5. His character Logan Huntzberger was upgraded to a series regular for the sixth and seventh season, and was reprised for the 2016 revival.

More recently Czuchry portrayed lawyer Cary Agos on the CBS drama The Good Wife alongside Julianna Margulies from 2009 to 2016, and has starred as the titular character in the FOX medical series The Resident since 2018.

