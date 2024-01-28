Gisele Bündchen's Mother Vânia Nonnenmacher Dead At 75: Report

Gisele Bündchen‘s mother has died.

According to reports from Brazil, Vânia Nonnenmacher has passed away from complications caused by cancer at a hospital in the city of Porto Alegre in that South American nation. She was 75 years old. Gisele has not confirmed the reported death on her Instagram account or elsewhere yet as of Sunday afternoon, and a rep for the supermodel has confirmed the situation after a request from People. However, that outlet reports that Porto Alegre’s Hospital Moinhos de Vento released a statement on Sunday confirming her death.

Nonnenmacher had long been battling cancer. She was apparently admitted to the hospital on Friday for extra care during a particularly difficult descent with the medical fight. Then, on Sunday, she passed away. So sad.

Along with the 43-year-old supermodel, Nonnenmacher is mom to Gisele’s five siblings: twin Patricia, and sisters Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela, and Raquel. The woman had been a bank teller in her life before retiring, and raised her daughters in what Vanity Fair once called a “hardworking middle-class family” in the town of Horizontina, Brazil prior to Gisele’s stratospheric rise to fame.

Gisele has often shared pictures of her mother on social media, as is the case with the snaps shown (above). Clearly, the duo was very close. We send our condolences to Gisele and her entire family during this very difficult time.

R.I.P.

[Image via Gisele Bündchen/Instagram]