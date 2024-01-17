Did Gisele Bündchen Just Shade Tom Brady's Parenting?!

Gisele Bündchen says she’s just living her life — and forgetting the public scrutiny around it! But she’s also causing a little messiness of her own??

Obviously brushing off the drama is easier said than done. Not only is the 43-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel one of the most well-known supermodels on the globe, she’s also the ex-wife of one of the most famous football players to ever put on the pads in the NFL! So, it is an understatement to say it’s tough for Tom Brady‘s ex to lay low. Doesn’t mean she’s not trying, though!

Harper’s Bazaar just dropped their February 2024 cover story on Wednesday, and the Brazilian-born bombshell is the star! She’s doing her damnedest to stay FAR away from any gossip related to her split from the former New England Patriots signal-caller. While she didn’t openly talk Tom in the Harper’s chat, the sub-text is VERY clear. For one, in Wednesday’s longform interview reveal, Gisele says:

“I can’t really worry about what other people say about me because what they say about me is none of my business. It’s really their business that they’re trying to project onto me.”

The mom of two — Gisele shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with Brady — went on to reveal how she tries to live for herself and her loved ones instead of the outside world:

“If I’m going to be affected by that, I’m never going to live my truth. … When you’re trying to be this person who tries to please and tries to be accepted and tries to get that from the outside world, you’re never going to be truly who you are.”

That’s good advice! Gotta live for yourself and the people who care about you and depend on you. The chattering crowd can go kick rocks! Of course, that’s also easier said than done. Especially when you’re as famous as Gisele!!

And while Tom’s name never crossed her lips in the Harper’s chat, Bündchen did allude to working through some co-parenting uncertainties with the 46-year-old former gridiron great after their divorce. Speaking about Benjamin and Vivian’s lives as they hit their teenage years, Gisele said that she regularly offers up this piece of advice to them:

“[Gisele tells her kids], ‘the way you make your room, the way you organize and make your bed is the way you’re going to do your life. If you’re not learning here and now, then when and with who?'”

“You are where you come from. All those things that I learned as a kid are things that are in me. It doesn’t change. In many ways, it’s also what kept me safe, because my value system was so strong.”

But when she’s trying to impart her values on her little ones, well, let’s just say the message doesn’t always stick. In a possibly shady and super-subtle dig at Tom, the Brazilian star explained how she sometimes gets “pushback” from the kids now that they are splitting their time between two different homes and “two different ways” of doing things:

“Sometimes, I get pushback, especially because now they’re in two different homes and there are two different ways. But I feel like I owe it [passing on life lessons] to my kids, because of what my mom taught me.”

Is that “two different homes” thing meant to shade Tom?!?! It kinda sounds like she’s saying he doesn’t live up to her values! Right?

Of course, even in the best of times, co-parenting can be a tricky and imperfect balance! We just hope for her family’s sake and her own mindset that Gisele keeps tuning out the public comments droning endlessly around her. And we also wonder if she’s been able to tune out the most recent reports around Tom and Irina Shayk. It never ends!!

Anyways, scroll down (below) to see her Harper’s Bazaar snaps, including the mag’s February 2024 cover:

What do U think about her plan for handling gossip and insiders and source and reports, tho, Perezcious readers?! Can Gisele quiet the noise well enough and finally move past all of her post-divorce drama once and for all? Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

