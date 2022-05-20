Jon Gosselin Just Released A New Rap Single! Wait... WHAT?!

Jon Gosselin is truly diving headfirst into the music world!

Late last year, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum teased to fans that he was going to be releasing a hip-hop album at some point in 2022. He apparently took a big step towards that goal on Friday, when he dropped a new single for the world to hear!

The 45-year-old released a song called Voicemail across all streaming platforms on Friday, teaming up with The International DJ Casper on what People calls a “hip-hop/rap-style track.”

The former reality TV star pushed the new single hard on Instagram, asking fans to “share, download, and repost” the track now that it’s out. And he also noted that he and DJ Casper apparently “have so much more music that we’re working on,” too.

Of course, Kate Gosselin‘s ex has dabbled in DJ work before. But with all this new music apparently on the horizon, he wasn’t kidding about this album goal!

You can listen to Voicemail for yourself (below):

Ooooookay!

The dad of eight is also having a “single release party” at a hotspot in Philly on Friday night, per his IG account. So, ya know, if you’re in the area and want to show your support…

Hey, no hate! If it’s been a goal for Jon a while now, good for him for following through!

What say U, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Jon Gosselin/Instagram]