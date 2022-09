Why is it that Brazil can have drag queens releasing HUGE singles? They are big mainstream stars there!

The United States is not as cool!

Gloria Groove is one of our faves and her song A Queda is taking us back to Britney Spears‘ Circus album.

This reminds us of the title track meets Radar.

Love and love!

