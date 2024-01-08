Meghan Markle WAS Invited To Golden Globes For Suits Reunion – But She Turned It Down?!?

It was a big night for the Suits cast as they got to reunite at the Golden Globes amid a resurgence of popularity for the show… only they were missing a very prominent cast member!

Leads of the legal drama Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres all gathered on stage on Sunday night to present an award together. But they were missing former co-star Meghan Markle, and it turns out that was all the Duchess of Sussex’s doing! According to a Globes insider via Page Six on Monday, Meghan WAS invited to appear at the show, but she declined. They explained:

“We asked the duchess, but we were told that, unfortunately, she had a previous commitment.”

Bummer!

Though, she’s probably glad she wasn’t there! Host Jo Koy took every opportunity he had to poke fun at her and Prince Harry during the show, so it would’ve been awkward as hell if she had to sit through it! For starters, he threw shots at the couple for making bank for their media deals, saying as cameras zoomed in on Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos laughing:

“Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing — and that’s just by Netflix.”

Oof! Then while seemingly discussing Succession at first, Jo teased:

“Just a great series about a rich, white, dysfunctional family, all scheming — oh no that’s The Crown, that’s The Crown, I’m sorry.”

He followed that with:

“How great was Imelda Staunton in The Crown, wasn’t she amazing? The portrayal of the queen was so good Prince Harry called her and asked her for money.”

He really piled onto them! No wonder Meg didn’t want to be there!

Of course, the absence of the 42-year-old does spark questions about her relationships with her co-stars. She was on Suits from 2011 to 2018, meaning they were all around when she linked up with the royal and many were invited to her wedding (though only cast mate Abigail Spencer was invited to go to the evening party).

During the Golden Globes red carpet Gina Torres, who played Jessica Pearson, said the cast has been texting about the show’s success since it landed on Netflix — but the Archewell founder hasn’t been involved in the conversations. She told Variety:

“We don’t have her number. We just don’t. So she’ll see, she’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here.”

Dang. Gabriel also played coy in interviews about the text exchange, unwilling to answer who was or wasn’t on the chain. Meanwhile, Patrick, who played Meghan’s love interest, was happy to talk about her. In a convo with ET, he discussed the possibility of the mother of two returning for a possible Suits spin-off, musing:

“Sure. Mike and Rachel in Seattle. They gotta come down to L.A., they gotta fix some stuff. […] She’s pretty popular right now. [Teasing Gabriel] Did you hear about Meghan? I’ll tell you later. There’s been a lot of stuff going on.”

SUITS REUNION! Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams interview for Variety | ET at the red carpet of the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/pVNrCIMu2r — tina (@wikitina) January 8, 2024

For what it’s worth, per Page Six‘s source, the Archetypes host is believed to still be friendly with Sarah, who played her on-screen pal Donna Paulsen, and Patrick. So, perhaps some of them have her number! Whether or not they use it, that’s a different question…

Thoughts? Are you sad Meghan didn’t turn up for the reunion? Let us know (below)!

